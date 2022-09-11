Heger finds three new ministers, still seeking education minister

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Almost a week after a group of ministers quit the coalition government, Prime Minister Eduard Heger has delivered a list of candidates for vacant ministerial posts to President Zuzana Čaputová.

The departure of four ministers for the SaS party is the outcome of a political crisis that has lasted until recently.

“I’ve handed in three names to the president and asked her to appoint me the education minister,” Heger (OĽaNO) said.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The prime minister confirmed the above on a radio interview on September 10. This was a day after the president announced that she herself would decide who out of Heger’s cabinet would temporarily be in charge of four ministries, if the prime minister failed to pass information about the new ministers to her by September 12.

“We’re living through difficult times. It’s therefore necessary for these ministries to function well,” she said on September 9.

On the radio Heger did not reveal his candidates for economy minister, justice minister and foreign minister. So far, the prime minister has only said that the new ministers will be experts in their field and will have no affiliation to any political party.

The press has already fished out several names, including diplomat Rastislav Káčer, which are being considered. None has been confirmed by the president or the prime minister.