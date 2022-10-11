Mining museum with underground exhibition opens in Hnúšťa

Only 11 miners left in local mining company.

A mining museum with an underground exhibition opened in Hnúšťa, Banská Bystrica Region, mining traditions coming to life as well.

The museum focuses on the history of mining in the Malohont region, namely the mining and processing of iron ores and later talc and magnesite. It also contains an exhibition of the attractive mineral pyrite, popularly called cat's gold. A visit to the museum includes a short entry into the mine's deep spaces, where visitors walk 600 meters, the TASR newswire reported.

According to the municipality, the Mining Museum project is the result of cooperation between the municipality, a private company and the third sector. As part of the project, the city offered the premises of the building in the mining plant to the civic association Horná Rimava, which received a subsidy of almost €45,000 from the Ministry of Investments to establish the museum. The mining company provided some exhibits to the museum and is responsible for the underground part of the excursion.

In addition to the opening of the mining museum, so-called Miner's Days, last held in Hnúšťa in 1996, were also revived in the region. As the director of the Municipal Cultural Center in Hnúšťa, Diana Vojenčiaková, recalled, this event used to be spectacular.

"The whole town gathered, everyone celebrated, everyone was happy. That's why we decided to try again, although we know it won't be quite the same as before," she emphasised. She added that, for example, the miners' march can no longer be organised on such on a grand scale as in the past. "Because the local mining company only has 11 miners," she pointed out.

The Hnúšťa Tourism Officer, Branislav Caban, noted that Hnúšťa is one of the Slovak cities where mining activity is still active. Around 15,000 tonnes of magnesite are mined annually in the deposit of the Hačava-Mútnik area. Its total reserves in the locality are estimated at about 20,000,000 tonnes.

