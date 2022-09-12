Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

12. Sep 2022 at 13:49  I Premium content

Slovakia’s coalition concocts a novel, and peculiar, governing mix

But who exactly will be responsible for the performance of the new ministers?

Michaela Terenzani
Richard Sulik (left) and his fellow SaS ministers have filed resignations as ministers of the cabinet of Eduard Heger (right). Richard Sulik (left) and his fellow SaS ministers have filed resignations as ministers of the cabinet of Eduard Heger (right). (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The coalition comes up with the names of new ministers. Slovakia remembers the Queen. The third reactor at Mochovce is loaded with fuel.

Matovič-led coalition continues to bend the norms of Slovak politics

As of last week, Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) became prime minister of a minority government. Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) now considers itself to be part of the opposition, and the leaders of the remaining three parties in the coalition spent last week headhunting replacement ministers. The result they have come up with is indisputably innovative – but it is the type of innovation that the Slovak public had hoped to see less of.

