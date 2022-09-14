Seven things you need to know so you don't get lost during the White Night festival

“A manual” for the festival and seven sites choosen by The Slovak Spectator.

Bratislava will host White Night festival this weekend. (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

The popular multi-genre festival White Night (Biela Noc) returns this month after a two-year break because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in its usual three-day format - it was cancelled entirely in 2020, and limited to just displays of artwork in public places the following year - the festival will feature art exhibitions and performances both in the open air and interior venues in Bratislava and Košice.

“This year, we focused mainly on digital and interactive works and new technologies,” Zuzana Pacáková, the festival’s artistic director, said.

The year’s event, the thirteenth White Night, will begin in Bratislava on Friday, September 16, before moving to Košice, where it opens on September 23.

It will include ever-popular light installations in public places, as well as a range of other attractions including concerts, exhibitions, film screenings and workshops.

Culture Minister Natália Milanová described how the capital changes during the festival.