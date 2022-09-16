Bratislava is restoring its historic Calvary

The foundation stone will be blessed this Sunday.

The civic association Bratislavská Kalvária is organising the blessing of the foundation stone for new stations of the cross that are being constructed at the Bratislava Calvary. The ceremony will take place this Sunday, September 18, at 15:30.

“The blessing will be performed by the Archbishop of Bratislava, Metropolitan Stanislav Zvolenský,” said Ján Klepáč, chairman of the association, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The aim of the association is to restore the Bratislava Calvary, which is one of the oldest in central Europe. It was founded in 1694.

“It was an extensive complex of rare chapels and statues that served its purpose until the 1950s, when it was completely devastated by the communist regime,” said Klepáč. He adds that after preparatory work, processing of the project documentation and issuance of approvals by the relevant authorities, construction work on new stops along the renewed Way of the Cross was started in July 2022.

The blessing of the foundation stone will take place as part of the traditional Bratislava pilgrimage marking the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The procession will go from St Martin's Cathedral to the foot of Calvary Hill near Za Sokolovňou Street 5, above Pražská Street.

“The foundation stone will be placed at this place, the new stations of the cross will begin here, and the blessing will take place here,” the organisers announced.