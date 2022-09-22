Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Sep 2022

Ružín water dam turns green, compared to movie Shrek

Prolonged rain needed.

Katarína Gécziová, Anna Novotná
Part of the Ružín water dam covered in cyanobacteria.Part of the Ružín water dam covered in cyanobacteria. (Source: Korzár/Anna Novotná)

The Ružín dam was mentioned many times during the summer, the reason being its level dropping to very low values. In some places with a usually five or six-metre water level under normal circumstances, locals and tourists could only see remnants of the water body.

The water made way for mud and growing grass. The situation was most pronounced near the village of Margecany, where people go to the water to fish, swim or for a boat ride.

Now, the already low level of the dam has surprised the locals with its unusual colour. The Korzár daily has photos of the dam near the Bujanovský tunnel. Some locals are now comparing Ružín to the swamps in the movie Shrek.

Related article Info campaign launched as Domaša water levels drop 

A capable opponent

