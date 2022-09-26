Items in shopping cart: View
Two MPs involved in punch-up, both tell different story

The incident took place in a Bratislava night club.

SaS MP Jana Bittó CigánikováSaS MP Jana Bittó Cigániková (Source: TASR)

Police in Bratislava are dealing with allegations of assault after a violent fracas between two female MPs, Jana Bittó Cigániková of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Romana Tabák from the Sme Rodina party. The former has filed a lawsuit against the latter for physical assault in a night club in the capital. The incident took place on the evening of Friday, September 23, Cigániková reported in a post on social media.

Tabák admits to having struck the SaS MP in the club, but claims she did so in self-defence. She is calling on Cigániková to step down as head of the parliamentary committee on health.

The city police have not provided any more detailed information.

Related article MP stopped two legislation proposals on abortion Read more 

Filed a lawsuit

In an interview with the Sme daily, Cigániková said she was attending a concert in a Bratislava club on Friday evening together with friends, including her husband. After the concert she went to a VIP section to talk to the musicians and unexpectedly encountered Tabák.

Bratislava

