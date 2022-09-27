News digest: Parliament ratifies Finland and Sweden's NATO protocols

Border checks at the Slovak-Czech border and bike adventures in northern Slovakia.

Good evening. The Tuesday, September 27 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO passes

Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer (left) attends a parliamentary session on September 27, 2022. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Slovak MPs have greenlighted Sweden and Finland's NATO accession protocols.

The overwhelming majority of MPs, with the exception of far-right lawmakers and several other MPs, voted for the protocols. Until today, Slovakia had been one of the last countries to ratify them.

President Zuzana Čaputová will also have to ratify the protocols to complete the process.

Quote: "Strengthening relationships and creating durable partnerships remains a priority for our security policy." (PM Eduard Heger)

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Bike adventures from tame to wild

Downhill mountain biking.

Cycling has experienced a boom in Slovakia in recent years and fortunately the country has many places worth biking.

In the north of Slovakia, in the area of Malá Fatra, Rajecká Dolina Valley, Turiec, Orava, Kysuce and Liptov, cyclists who don't fear hills or with e-bikes will enjoy the rides.

Every region also has easier paths for families with children or those looking for pleasant biking.

IN OTHER NEWS:

PM Eduard Heger has submitted the name of the future education minister to President Zuzana Čaputová. Though the name has not been officially revealed, it should be Ján Horecký. He is the former chair of the Association of Catholic Schools. (Aktuality)

Though the name has not been officially revealed, it should be Ján Horecký. He is the former chair of the Association of Catholic Schools. (Aktuality) On Tuesday, MPs voted for energy laws that will enable the government to declare a state of emergency, and the general economic interest regarding gas and electricity. Here's what the laws mean.

Here's what the laws mean. The most trusted politician in Slovakia is President Zuzana Čaputová (43 percent), shows a survey conducted by the IPSOS agency for the Denník N daily. She is followed by opposition leaders Peter Pellegrini (Hlas) and Robert Fico (Smer).

She is followed by opposition leaders Peter Pellegrini (Hlas) and Robert Fico (Smer). Former Slovak ice-hockey coach Vladimír Šťastný, the oldest of the four famous Šťastný brothers, has died at the age of 77. As assistant coach he witnessed Slovakia's three wins in world championships: the silver in 2000, the gold in 2002 and the bronze in 2003. He never pursued a professional ice-hockey career after university studies. Instead, he helped his brothers Marián, Peter and Anton grow and become future stars. (Hockey Slovakia)

As assistant coach he witnessed Slovakia's three wins in world championships: the silver in 2000, the gold in 2002 and the bronze in 2003. He never pursued a professional ice-hockey career after university studies. Instead, he helped his brothers Marián, Peter and Anton grow and become future stars. (Hockey Slovakia) In the last three months, the Slovak police detained 65 smugglers who illegally transported 2,134 migrants.

The national postal services provider, Slovenská Pošta, has issued a postal stamp to mark 50 years since the launch of international gas transit through Slovakia. The country has grown into Central Europe's gas transit crossroad. (Source: Slovenská Pošta)

The monuments under the management of the Culture Ministry , including Bojnice Castle and Spiš Castle, turned off its decorative lightning on Monday to save energy. Only lightning necessary for safety and operational reasons is now allowed. The Slovak parliament has also adopted several measures to save energy.

, including Bojnice Castle and Spiš Castle, Only lightning necessary for safety and operational reasons is now allowed. The Slovak parliament has also adopted several measures to save energy. Despite price pressures, Slovakia's GDP will grow 1.9 percent this year, according to the September macroeconomic prognosis published by the Finance Ministry. The dynamics of the Slovak economy will slow down to only 0.6 percent next year. This year, prices will grow at a rate of 12.4 percent, at 13.5 percent in 2023.

published by the Finance Ministry. The dynamics of the Slovak economy will slow down to only 0.6 percent next year. This year, prices will grow at a rate of 12.4 percent, at 13.5 percent in 2023. The free entry to museums and galleries managed by the Culture Ministry is being moved to the first Wednesday of the month. Until now, it had been possible to use free admission on the first Sunday of the month.

Since the beginning of the year, the state has approved investment aid for ten companies. Since 2002, more than 200 companies have received state aid for their investments. This year, the state supported, for example, Porsche, Foxconn, Muehlbauer Technologies and Kamax Fasteners, said the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency.

