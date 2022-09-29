Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Sep 2022 at 11:24

Austrian border checks resulted in delays on the roads

The Czech Republic checking incoming cars as well

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Police checking drivers at the borders. Police checking drivers at the borders. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

Travellers from Bratislava on the Bratislava-Jarovce D4 highway to Austria have experienced about a 20-minute traffic jam at the Austria-Slovakia borders this morning, the Stellacentrum traffic information service announced.

The traffic jams are mostly due to border checks, introduced by Austria and the Czech Republic as of midnight.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

People crossing into Austria will be checked as of midnight September 28, the Austrian Interior Ministry told the APA newswire, Slovakia's TASR newswire reported. The announcement came one day after the Czech Republic announced similar checks in a move that Prague admitted was "radical", but said was necessary to combat the growing illegal immigration.

Both countries say that the border checks are a temporary measure that could be extended if needed.

Other complications stem from an accident in Bratislava’s city district of Lamač in the direction from Záhorská Bystrica on the roundabout. Traffic has slowed down in this section, the TASR newswire writes.

Top stories

Illustrative photo, elections.

How to vote for your local councillors

Foreigners with permanent residence can vote.


4 h
Photo of Ukrainian high-school graduates by Michal Burza won the Current Affairs category as a single photo.

He took the best press photo of the year: we had no idea what terrible things had yet to happen

Photos from Ukraine as well as from Luník IX (Košice) awarded in the annual press photo competition. Winning photos on display in Bratislava's centre for another month.


7 h

News digest: Austria and Czechia's temporary checks at Slovak border

PM Heger speaks with The Financial Times, President Čaputová ratifies NATO protocols for Finland and Sweden.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad