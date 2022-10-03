Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Oct 2022 at 14:51  I Premium content

If in doubt, blame journalists: Matovič follows the demagogues’ playbook

Former PM accuses the press in attempt to divert attention from his failures.

Michaela Terenzani
Igor Matovič in parliamentIgor Matovič in parliament (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Igor Matovič defends himself by attacking the media, among others. Nearly 2,000 doctors file resignation notices. Border checks raise eyebrows. Why and how to vote in the upcoming elections.

Matovič attacks journalists, again

Last week brought some major and worrying developments, like the resignations of some 2,000 hospital doctors that could paralyse the Slovak healthcare system, and the introduction of border checks that raise serious questions about Slovakia’s ability to deal with illegal migration. But rather than address them, parliament’s attention was mostly occupied by debate about one person.

The debate on Finance Minister Igor Matovič fitness for office stretched across two days, in part because the OĽaNO leader applied his usual tactic: delivering an interminable, almost Fidel Castroesque, speech. The session involved what have now become customary antics that further expose the pettiness of the Slovak political scene. Under other circumstances, these would be worth noting – or indeed have already been pointed out on this page.

But let us stay focused on the fact that Matovič, who until recently used the picture of the murdered journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová as the cover photo of his Facebook page (his main channel of communication with the public), launched yet another attack against the media straight from the parliamentary pulpit.

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

A car crashed into a bus stop in Bratislava on October 2, 2022, killing at least four people.

Four people die after car hits bus stop in Bratislava

Buses do not stop at Zochova until midday, traffic coordinated by the police.


16 h
Bratislava

Foreigners should get local vote out to change daily lives, says migration expert

Festival event highlights opportunity ahead of elections next month.


29. sep
Illustrative photo, elections.

How to vote for your local councillors

Foreigners with permanent residence can vote.


29. sep

