News digest: Matovič survives, new education minister arrives

Lesser-known Andy Warhol paintings up for auction and a poll on Slovaks' controversial wishes about the war in Ukraine.

Good evening. The Tuesday, October 4 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

New education minister has a conservative background

Education Minister Ján Horecký. (Source: Martin Baumann)

President Zuzana Čaputová appointed Ján Horecký the new education minister on Tuesday, three weeks after she appointed three new ministers to Eduard Heger's cabinet.

The goal of the new minister is that education not resemble a charter flight.

Čaputová reminded Horecký that his conservative views should not divide society and that there are many reforms that need to be accomplished in a short time.

Mathematics teacher by trade, Horecký had managed the Felix private network of schools before his appointment. For many years he also chaired the Association of Catholic Schools.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Warhol's offensive "Nosepicker" painting heads to auction

Andy Warhol's "Living Room" painting will go up for auction in November 2022. (Source: Warhola family)

James Warhola's six siblings and himself have decided to sell nine Andy Warhol paintings at several auctions at Phillips, a leading auction house based in NYC. The artworks, two of which will be auctioned off on November 16, was created by the US artist in the late 1940s.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The police propose pre-trial custody for 60-year-old Dušan Dědeček , who caused a tragic accident in the centre of Bratislava last Sunday. They have also accused him of the crime of general endangerment.

, who caused a tragic accident in the centre of Bratislava last Sunday. They have also accused him of the crime of general endangerment. After the cold and precipitation-rich second half of September, there is a record thick snow cover (70 cm) on Lomnický Štít Peak.

(70 cm) on Lomnický Štít Peak. MPs moved to the second reading of the constitutional amendment concerning the shortening of parliament.

Post Bellum, an organisation that collects the stories of Slovak people who suffered in undemocratic regimes, has installed its exhibition, "After WWII", in front of the parliament building to remind MPs not to attack the media and civil society. (Source: Facebook/Post Bellum)

More than 2,100 doctors at 31 hospitals have filed their notices .

. Slovakia will probably be able to use unspent European funds to fight expensive energy, Finance Minister Igor Matovič wrote on Facebook.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.