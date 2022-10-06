News digest: Border checks to be extended, but paying off

What it's like to climb a national icon. Rainbow flag ban attempt fails, associate ESA membership approved. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, October 6 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Checks at borders to stay longer

(Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Last week, both Austria and the Czech Republic introduced checks on their respective borders with Slovakia, citing rising illegal migration.

The measure was supposed to be in place for 10 days, but is now being extended until October 28, with the Czech Interior Minister saying it has 'paid off'.

Police say they have already caught a number of people smugglers and hundreds of illegal migrants.

Feature story for today

It is said that each Slovak should climb this symbol of the Slovak nation – its curved profile was put on Slovak euro coins – at least once during their lifetime.

The hike up Kriváň is a demanding one though as there is no hut or cottage on the way at which hikers can sleep or get refreshments.

Picture of the day

A special tyre prototype developed with a pattern inspired by the Valley of Púchov, as shown during the Job Forum event in Trenčín, western Slovakia.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

Weather forecast for Friday and the weekend according to the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with daily maximum temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius expected. Saturday will be mostly cloudy again, with a mild drop in daily temperatures to between 16 and 21 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy, with daily temperatures down slightly to between 14 to 19 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with daily maximum temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius expected. Saturday will be mostly cloudy again, with a mild drop in daily temperatures to between 16 and 21 degrees. Sunday will be cloudy, with daily temperatures down slightly to between 14 to 19 degrees. A proposal to ban public institutions from flying rainbow flags, symbols of the LGBT+ community, has failed to move past a first reading in parliament.

Parliament has approved Slovakia's associate membership of the European Space Agency. Of the 134 MPs present during the vote, 5 were against. Membership is expected to bring new opportunities and projects for the country, strengthen its research potential, and open new markets for companies.

The Ružiná Dam near the town of Lučenec, south Slovakia, is gradually filling up. Currently, it is at 17 percent of its volume, with weather influencing water volumes. The dam had been completely emptied in 2020 for reconstruction work, having previously operated for 46 years without being drained.

The Louis Pasteur University Hospital (UNLP) in Košice announced that people who want to get a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can from Friday now opt for the Spikevax vaccine from company Moderna. The vaccine is intended for people who have already had a second or third dose. Read more about the booster doses here.

On this day 78 years ago, the liberation of Slovakia from fascist occupiers began with the Carpathian-Dukla Operation. "Dukla still reminds us of the courage and patriotism of our ancestors. It is a symbol that every totalitarian regime inevitably succumbs sooner or later to the indomitable human desire for freedom," Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on social media. The president is currently abroad and could not participate personally in local ceremonies.

This year's pollen season is coming to an end. Daily air concentrations of the pollen of the last strong autumn allergen are very low. This has been put down to lower temperatures and significant recent precipitation.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.