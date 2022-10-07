Weekend: Little-known Slovak castle featured in Daily Mail

Atypical Warhol paintings, Bratislava events, hiking tip, and preparations for winter.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

How Slovaks used to get ready for winter

In the beautiful realm of the open-air Slovak Village Museum in Martin, central Slovakia, visitors can explore on Sunday what Slovak people needed to get done ahead of winter in the past to survive the trying and cold times.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Local folk groups will show visitors how to can cabbage, bake “zemnačné osušky”, prepare vitamins from apples and rosehips, and stock a house with firewood. Visitors will also see the ploughing of fields by a horse-drawn cart at 11:00 and 14:00, and people will meet other domestic animals too.

“They will also learn how a birch broom was made, how to spin on a spinning wheel or how cloth was woven,” said the museum’s PR manager Milena Kiripolská to the TASR news agency.

Tea lovers can look forward to learning how to prepare teas from herbs, but also how to make the “šajtľava” soup, a traditional cabbage soup from the Orava region, and a plum jam.

Women wearing folk costumes make campfire baked potatoes in Martin. (Source: Facebook/Múzeum slovenskej dediny)

Food: Honey from Bardejov has been given protected status by the EU.

What to do in Bratislava

Bratislava V Pohybe, an international festival of contemporary dance, takes place in the capital until October 22. In the Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava article you will find more go-to events in the days to come.

Report from Kriváň – not the village

Kriváň, 2,495m, is the second highest peak in the High Tatras that is accessible via a marked touristic route. The fact that one does not need to be accompanied by a mountain guide to climb this peak makes it one of the most popular peaks in the Tatras.

There is no hut or cottage on the route up Kriváň, so hikers will need to take with them all the food and water they need.

The name Kriváň (Crooked) comes from the top part of the peak, whose sharp ridge slopes to the north-east, but there is also a village in the Detva district that bears the same name.

Kriváň. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Other recent developments:

During lake clean-ups in the Tatras, divers found a drone and a bridal veil in the Štrbské Pleso lake.

The area around the industrial town of Žarnovica has grown into a yet-to-be-discovered tourist destination that offers hiking trails, cycling routes and castle ruins, but there is another attraction – Beautiful Forest.

“Hell”, a replica of a stolen statue, has returned to the calvary in Banská Štiavnica.

The 2021 most played Slovak song in Slovakia is “Láska neumiera” (Love Never Dies) by Jana Kirschner and Štefan Štec, SOZA announced. The organisation monitors the use of songs and collects royalties in Slovakia. The song is a soundtrack for the “Slovania” (Slavs) TV series.

Depeche Mode will play a gig in Bratislava on May 28, 2023. In late July the band will have concerts in Budapest and Prague.

“Climate Change: The Brain Paradox”, a French film about why people’s brains struggle to process global warming, was awarded the Grand Prix prize at the Ekotopfilm-Envirofilm Sustainable Development Film Festival on September 30 in Bratislava.

WEEKEND READS

Artworks that Warhol wanted thrown out to be auctioned

Andy Warhol shocked the world long before he created famous paintings of Marilyn Monroe or soup cans.

Several paintings from the late 1940s – Warhol paintings from the artist’s early years - will go up for sale in November and next year, the artist’s family announced. The family has owned these paintings for 70 years.

Explore the paintings, which Warhol initially wanted to throw away, in the article.

Andy Warhol's "Living Room" painting will go up for auction in November 2022. (Source: Warhola family)

Archaeology: New findings from a cave in the Belianske Tatry mountain range rewrites Slovak history.

Photography: Anton Sládek photographed paths and staircases connecting the streets above Palisády Street.

That’s it for this week. Have a restful weekend. - Peter

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk