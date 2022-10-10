Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
10. Oct 2022 at 14:34  I Premium content

Drunk driver prosecuted at large causes outrage among Slovaks

The case shows once again just how little people trust the courts in Slovakia.

Michaela Terenzani
Dušan Dědeček runs from journalists in front of the courthouse. The judge decided he would be prosecuted at large. Dušan Dědeček runs from journalists in front of the courthouse. The judge decided he would be prosecuted at large. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. A deadly car crash caused by a drunk driver exposes a widespread lack of trust in the judiciary. Matovič survives a no-confidence vote but faces criticism from international press groups. State officials condemn Russian airstrikes against civilian targets in Ukraine. A health care crisis unfolds in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

A lack of trust in the judiciary, exposed

Slovakia was coping with a national trauma last week, after a drunk man got behind the wheel of his car (with his adult son sitting next to him) and proceeded to career through central Bratislava, massively exceeding the speed limit, before crashing into a crowd of pedestrians waiting at one of the capital’s busiest bus stops, killing five people.

After the initial wave of revulsion and anger at the carnage, at the driver’s selfishness and recklessness, and in despair at Slovakia’s ongoing and apparently irresolvable collective alcohol problem, popular outrage was renewed by seeing the culprit walk free from a courthouse on Thursday evening.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia condemns Russia's Monday attacks on Ukraine

Interview with a space engineer. The Netherlands will withdraw part of the Patriot air defence system from Slovakia.


7 h
Bins can be found on busy streets.

Campaign against littering helps homeless people

Company gives second chance to litter.


6. oct

Stolen more than 30 years ago, sculpture returns to Banská Štiavnica

The creation of the new sculpture took about half a year.


6. oct
People attend a Mahsa Amini protest outside the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on September 25, 2022.

Iranians in Slovakia join global protests over Mahsa Amini killing

Hopes of change at home after mass demonstrations.


6. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad