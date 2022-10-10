News digest: Slovakia condemns Russia's Monday attacks on Ukraine

Interview with a space engineer. The Netherlands will withdraw part of the Patriot air defence system from Slovakia.

Good evening. The Monday, October 10 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovakia condemns Russia's "barbaric" and "cowardly" attacks on Ukraine

Firefighters and police officers work on a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, on October 10, 2022. (Source: AP - Leo Correa)

A series of Russia's morning attacks on a number of Ukrainian cities and their civilian infrastructure will not weaken Slovakia and the EU's support of Ukraine.

President Zuzana Čaputová called the attacks the "manifestation of cynicism and weakness". MFA Rastislav Káčer said the attacks are "another unacceptable crime" against innocent people.

In her statement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia has again proven to everyone that it stands for terror and brutality, adding that "Ukrainians know that we will stand by their side, as long as it takes."

Related: Slovakia sent two Slovak-made howitzers Zuzana 2 to Ukraine the past weekend, announced the Defence Ministry. Ukraine has bought eight howitzers from Slovakia, and 16 more howitzers should be delivered to Ukraine later.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

With European Space Agency membership, Slovakia can expand its space sector

Ján Baláž (left) during the European Researchers' Night. (Source: TASR)

"I think space research itself [in Slovakia] is at a pretty decent level. It's worse in regards to the space industry and technology, where as a country Slovakia is significantly behind," says space engineer Ján Baláž in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The police have unveiled the communication strategy of several groups that spread Russian propaganda on social media. Though they call for peace, their other activities show that they are in fact calling for Ukraine's capitulation. (SITA)

If the state budget is not approved, early elections must be held quickly, Speaker Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) told the TA3 news channel on Sunday.

The state company SPP, a major energy supplier in the country, has a new board. Miroslav Kulla is chairing the board after his appointment by Economy Minister Karel Hirman.

People protest against energy poverty on October 8, 2022, in Bratislava. (Source: TASR - Pavol Zachar)

The Public Procurement Office ordered the cancellation of the public procurement for the purchase of helicopters for over €29 million through direct negotiations. The Interior Ministry is going to appeal against the decision.

Parliament will elect the new public defender of rights later this month. Their office has been vacant for months. There are three candidates.

Total defence spending is budgeted at 2.01 percent of GDP for 2023, the Finance Ministry said.

