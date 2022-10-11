Schools are trying to save on energy wherever they can

The Education Ministry does not want to shorten the school week, nor employ distance education.

Due to rising energy prices, the onset of the flu season and a thriving coronavirus, parents in social media discussions are afraid that their children will freeze and get sick in classrooms in the near future or that they will have to stay in their jackets.

"We have had to turn on the heat already, it was freezing here in the morning. My garden was white," said Jana Ursínyová, director of the Secondary Vocational School of Construction in Liptovský Mikuláš, in northern Slovakia.

She sent a notice to parents and students that from September 22, the school will be heated only until 10:00 AM. "We ask the students to adapt their attire to this situation," the notice reads.

Some schools are already coming up with cost-saving measures. However, measures such as wearing blankets or jackets during classes, as mentioned by the parents, are not being considered.

Schools claim that if the students are to sit in the classrooms, they cannot significantly limit the heating, as regulations do not allow them to do so. They are more worried about the next year than the current year, since the state has not yet presented concrete measures.

Heating for eight months of the year

The Secondary Vocational School in Liptovský Mikuláš pays €74,000 euros per year for gas and electricity. In mid-September, they received information from the electricity producer that prices will increase.