News digest: Matovič suffers double setback following opposition's blocks

Brussels nods to Slovak aid schemes for energy intensive industries. Japanese animator Koji Yamamura awarded in Bratislava.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Tuesday, October 11 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Voting on €1.5 billion fails in parliament

Parliament did not have the neeeded quorum to pass a bill on the increased 2022 state budget on October 11, 2022. (Source: SITA)

Parliament failed to open a session again on Tuesday, the vote on increasing this year's state budget postponed to next week.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Eduard Heger's government plans to expand the budget by €1.5 billion without changing the planned deficit after the increase of the state's tax revenues compared to the originally approved budget, but the government cannot use the money this year without changing legislation.

The opposition, including SaS, a former coalition party, has criticised the amendment in question, arguing that it does not name what the government is going to use the €1.5 billion for.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

State budget: The draft 2023 state budget shows that the government plans to spend more than €3 billion on tackling the energy crisis.

The draft 2023 state budget shows that the government plans to spend more than €3 billion on tackling the energy crisis. Award: The Post Bellum organisation head Sandra Polovková received a state award from Ukraine.

The Post Bellum organisation head Sandra Polovková received a state award from Ukraine. Education: Schools are changing their heating modes to reduce their energy bills.

Schools are changing their heating modes to reduce their energy bills. Travel: A mining museum with an underground exhibition opened in Hnúšťa, Banská Bystrica Region, mining traditions coming to life as well.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

Two catastrophes prompted a Japanese director to create his debut animated feature

(Source: Facebook/Dozens of Norths)

Two catastrophic events, a 2011 earthquake in Japan and a global coronavirus pandemic, made Japanese animator Koji Yamamura create and complete his first feature animated film, "Dozens of Norths".

IN OTHER NEWS:

Foreigners who can vote in the upcoming regional and municipal elections can find information in English on the Statistics Office's elections website .

. The Czech Republic is the most common destination for Slovaks to study at university and remain after university , the Trexima company said. Most Slovaks in the Czech Republic are employed in industry – 28 percent. (SITA)

, the Trexima company said. Most Slovaks in the Czech Republic are employed in industry – 28 percent. (SITA) The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, two Slovak schemes with a total budget of over €1.1 billion to help companies subject to the EU Emission Trading System to decarbonise their production processes and improve their energy efficiency.

subject to the EU Emission Trading System to decarbonise their production processes and improve their energy efficiency. The Bucharest Nine Presidents group, of which President Zuzana Čaputová is a member, have condemned the recent mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities by Russia.

Visegrad Group presidents, hosted by President Zuzana Čaputová, welcomed her counterparts – Czech President Miloš Zeman, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Hungarian President Katalin Novák - in Bratislava on October 11, 2022. (Source: Twitter/Zuzana Čaputová)

A constitutional amendment that could shorten parliament, proposed by the Sme Rodina coalition party, has been vetoed by OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič , said Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár. Sme Rodina will thus withdraw its proposal and support non-affiliated MP Tomáš Taraba's similar amendment. Taraba entered parliament on the far-right ĽSNS' slate. OĽaNO is against early elections.

, said Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár. Sme Rodina will thus withdraw its proposal and support non-affiliated MP Tomáš Taraba's similar amendment. Taraba entered parliament on the far-right ĽSNS' slate. OĽaNO is against early elections. The healthcare chapter of the draft 2023 state budget, which mentions how much money the sector will receive, is unacceptable to health workers and Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nom.). The Finance Ministry said the healthcare budget should increase by 19.44 percent next year .

. Since September 29, 1,180 illegal migrants and 24 smugglers have been detained in Slovakia , the Interior Ministry said.

, the Interior Ministry said. The new map of courts should be implemented quickly and without unnecessary delays, the Via Iuris organisation said. However, Justice Minister Viliam Karas announced his intention to extend the time required for the implementation of the map by five months. The judicial reform would thus enter into force on June 1 next year. The unpreparedness of the map has been repeatedly declared not only by judges, but also representatives of other legal professions as well as institutions and public authorities, said President of the Association of Judges of Slovakia, František Mozner.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.