Calls for peace are an important tool of Russian propaganda, the police warn.

A Russian serviceman guards in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in the territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. (Source: AP Photo)

The Slovak police are warning people against fake calls for peace in Ukraine by various pro-Kremlin groups and individuals in Slovak media and social media space.

Though it seems to be a rational request, the groups represent Russia’s interests and they hide their actual goals behind peace. The police call it “a well-thought-out strategy”.