News digest: MPs' empty words and fear of LGBT+ people

President Čaputová addresses the EP in Strasbourg, foreigners in Slovakia ready to vote.

Good evening. The Wednesday, October 19 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

MPs' empty words and fear of LGBT+ people

Lawmakers rejected a cohabitation bill, which could have granted minimum rights to LGBT+ couples, on October 19, 2022. (Source: Unsplash)

After they condemned the attacks on LGBT+ people in Slovakia, lawmakers were expected to help the community on October 19. Some politicians had hinted at this last weekend.

However, the MPs failed to adopt a cohabitation bill that could have eased the lives of unmarried couples, including same-sex ones. Most coalition lawmakers did not vote for the bill, but PM Eduard Heger promises to help the community later.

President Zuzana Čaputová does not understand the position of most MPs, and she opined in her social media post that they are afraid of the LGBT+ community.

Related: Extremist MPs Štefan Kuffa and Filip Kuffa submitted in September changes to the Education Act to parliament. Inspired by a Hungarian law, they want to ban information about LGBT+ people from being spread in schools.

Research has found that Slovakia is a record holder in the acceptance of conspiracy theories globally. EU: Slovakia will ask the EU to double the amount of funds it can draw to help deal with the energy crisis.

Slovakia will ask the EU to double the amount of funds it can draw to help deal with the energy crisis. History: The Modra manor house, a national cultural monument, has been opened to the public.

The Modra manor house, a national cultural monument, has been opened to the public. Women: Two-thirds of women in Slovakia report to have experienced some form of harassment.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

From west to east: Foreigners are going to vote

(Source: TASR - Jakub Popelka)

Slovakia is heading to the 2022 municipal and regional elections. They will be held next Saturday, October 29. Here's how foreigners with permanent residence in the country are getting ready for election day.

IN OTHER NEWS:

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.