Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.
TOP 10
CONCERT: Lucie in Opera tour 2022; Oct 20, 20:00
FESTIVAL: Bratislava Jazz Days; Oct 21, 18:30
EVENT: Night of magic; Oct 21, 19:00
EVENT: Cuban night; Oct 22, 21:00
EVENT: Riddikulus! theater; Oct 27, 19:00
EVENT: I AM A WOMAN; Oct 27, 20:00
EVENT: Art for Life - ballet gala; Oct 28, 19:00
MUSICAL: Les Misérables in Bratislava; Oct 28, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Bratislava Mozart Festival 2022; Oct 28, 19:00
Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions