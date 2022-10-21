Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Oct 2022 at 16:09

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between October 20 and October 30, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
Zuzana Čorejová as CarmenZuzana Čorejová as Carmen (Source: Mako Hindy)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

CONCERT: Lucie in Opera tour 2022; Oct 20, 20:00
FESTIVAL: Bratislava Jazz Days; Oct 21, 18:30
EVENT: Night of magic; Oct 21, 19:00
EVENT: Cuban night; Oct 22, 21:00
EVENT: Riddikulus! theater; Oct 27, 19:00
EVENT: I AM A WOMAN; Oct 27, 20:00
EVENT: Art for Life - ballet gala; Oct 28, 19:00
MUSICAL: Les Misérables in Bratislava; Oct 28, 19:00
FESTIVAL: Bratislava Mozart Festival 2022; Oct 28, 19:00

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Countrywide events

