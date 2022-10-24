Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Oct 2022 at 16:32

Slovak National Theatre director steps down after rude comments

Matej Drlička "crossed a line" with his statements during Budapest conference, minister accepts his resignation.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Matej Drlička. Matej Drlička. (Source: SITA)

Matej Drlička, general director of the Slovak National Theatre, has resigned.

After what he admitted to have been inappropriate comments towards national artists and politicians, Drlička decided to resign from the top job at the national theatre. His statements during a recent conference in Budapest raised eyebrows both in parliament and Slovak theatres.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Culture Minister Natália Milanová accepted his resignation on Monday, the TASR newswire reported. The minister argues that a person in such a position must be aware of their own responsibility and the consequences of public speaking. Drlička ends his term as the director of Slovak National Theatre on November 1.

“His mocking statements towards ‘national artists’ that were or still are part of Slovak National Theatre ensemble that ‘think they’re the most important people in Slovakia’ are particularly rude and undignified. We think of his statements addressed to politicians, who are fulfilling their constitutional duty, as ‘unfortunately still breathing’, to be a crossing every line of decency,” stated members of the committee.

A national artist is a recognition that artists were awarded under the communist regime to artists.

Drlička’s words have come at especially strong times of hardship, Milanová adds.

“Drlička’s words stirred emotions within Slovak society. Particularly at a time of the recent terrorist attack in Bratislava, Matej Drlička used language beyond the line of acceptable public speaking, which should not happen in art.”

SkryťRemove ad

Drlička admitted that his choice of words was unacceptable.

Before becoming director of the theatre, Matej Drlička was manager and director of the festival Viva Musica! He and his team started working on January 1, 2020. The committee chose him out of five candidates who applied and underwent three rounds of the selection procedure. Drlička’s main aim was to financially stabilise the theatre.

To keep the theatre moving swiftly without major breaks, Milanová said that she will entrust the management to a temporary acting director so that stability is maintained. The selection process to fill the directing position is starting soon.

Top stories

News digest: Plan to help firms survive energy crisis

Christmas markets will return to Bratislava. Meet Gisela Weyde.


8 h
Illustrative stock photo

Your vote counts. This Saturday you get several votes

Foreigners living in Slovakia have a rare chance to influence the direction of their town, and the country, this coming weekend.


11 h

Foreigners turn to online translation apps and Slovak partners ahead of local elections

Over 82,000 foreigners can vote on October 29, but not all of them will be heading to the ballot box.


19. oct
Zuzana Čorejová as Carmen

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between October 20 and October 30, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


21. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad