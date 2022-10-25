Fission reaction starts in third unit of Mochovce

The unit will provide approximately 13 percent of the Slovakia's overall electricity consumption.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The third unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant is running at minimum controlled power after operator Slovenské Elektrárne started a fission reaction on Saturday.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

"This is a very important milestone in starting the nuclear reactor: the moment when the nuclear fuel in the reactor came to life as we are bringing the reactor to life. It should go to full power at the beginning of next year," announced the Slovenské Elektrárne CEO Branislav Strýček.

Related article

Related article Mochovce nuclear power plant begins loading fuel into new reactor Read more

Tests come first

The third unit was put into operation on September 9 when nuclear fuel was loaded into it. After completing the reactor and passing several tests, fission reaction was started.

According to the Mochovce Director Martin Mráz, further physical tests and the gradual increase of the reactor power are currently being started at the unit.

"The first start of the reactor involves complex tests, in which characteristics of the reactor are verified," he explained.

After passing the tests, the reactor power will be gradually increased and at 20 percent the power plant will be connected into Slovakia's electricity system for the first time. The start of the unit will conclude with a 144-hour test at full power. The new unit is expected to be operational for at least 60 years.

Related article

Related article The completion of Mochovce: double the budget and numerous delays Read more

Self-sufficiency

The installed capacity of the third unit will be 471 megawatts, enough to provide approximately 13 percent of the country's overall electricity consumption. Once the third unit is operating at full power output Slovakia will be self-sufficient in electricity generation.

Operator Slovenské Elektrárne plans to start operations at Mochovce's fourth unit 23 months after the commissioning of the third unit.