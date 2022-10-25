Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Oct 2022 at 17:38

Slovaks change their approach to Christmas shopping

They are refusing to buy useless presents, a Heureka survey finds.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A shot from Heureka Group's Christmas 2022 advert.A shot from Heureka Group's Christmas 2022 advert. (Source: Heureka Group)

Most Slovaks plan to spend the same or higher amount of money on Christmas presents compared to last year.

Up to 56 percent of Slovaks said the above to the Heureka shopping adviser, which ran a survey among Internet users in early October. More than 2,000 respondents took part in the survey, the SITA news agency wrote.

The data obtained from the survey moreover shows that people prefer to please a smaller number of people, but if their financial situation allows, they will treat their loved ones and friends with higher quality products.

Online Christmas shopping

More and more Slovaks are using online stores to buy gifts.

Almost every fifth Slovak online shopper searches for gifts continuously throughout the year. Compared to last year, this number has increased by 40 percent.

Also, the number of people who exclusively buy gifts for loved ones online is increasing. Compared to last year, this increase represents 25 percent. Every second respondent will buy all, or at least half, of their gifts online this year.

Currently, two percent of respondents shop exclusively in brick-and-mortar stores.

Different approach to Christmas shopping

Slovaks generally thinking differently about purchases is becoming a new trend.

They no longer want to waste money on useless things that serve no purpose. Heureka’s survey shows that up to 72 percent of Slovaks look at quality first when choosing gifts.

A quarter of respondents confirmed that they will save by reducing the number of gifted persons. Every tenth respondent does not plan to give any gift this year.

