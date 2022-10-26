Interior Ministry gets new tool to fight extremism

Monitoring to provide real time identification of hate speech.

The Interior Ministry's Centre for Combating Hybrid Threats (CBHH) is to launch the use of a new analytical tool to help fight extremism.

The tool will closely monitor and process massive amounts of data and information to identify signs of radicalization, hate speech and extremism, according to reports.

The move follows a terrorist attack on Zámocká Street in Bratislava in mid October in which two LGBT+ people were killed and another woman injured after a radicalised student opened fire outside Tepláreň, an LGBT+ bar in the capital.

The government's Security Council met to discuss the issue last week.

Social networks full of hate

The goal of the monitoring tool is to identify the source of any hate speech, extremist expressions or signs of radicalisation in real time and act to prevent tragic events that traumatise society, the ministry's press department stated, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

"Social networks are full of hateful comments, and also approval of the attack and inciting violence. Any approval, justification or incitement to a criminal act is punishable and the perpetrator faces 10 years in prison," Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) emphasised.

CBHH director Daniel Milo pointed out that the centre runs a number of operations identifying, analyzing and solving hybrid threats, including disinformation. He said it had identified the manifest left by the killer in the recent Bratislava terror attack and, through the Media Services Council, removed it from several platforms.

Meanwhile, the Police Force has said it is planning to increase capacity and constantly improve professional qualifications for detecting criminal activities while earlier this year the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) was reorganised and an anti-terrorist headquarters was created.