Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

26. Oct 2022 at 19:30  I Premium content

A last-minute guide to the Bratislava mayoral election

After many promises pledged, one of either Matúš Vallo or Rudolf Kusý, both well-known local politicians, is almost certain to become the next mayor of Bratislava.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
Bratislava mayor Matúš Vallo (right) and Nové Mesto borough mayor Rudolf Kusý (left) are the two leading candidates for the future Bratislava mayor. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák, Jakub Kotian)

As the race to become Bratislava mayor goes into its final days, all eyes are on the two leading candidates who worked together for four years before becoming rivals a few months ago.

Eight people are running to become mayor of the capital after actress Milena Minichová withdrew from the race on Wednesday, but Rudolf Kusý, the Nové Mesto borough mayor supported by several political parties including the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and Sme Rodina, and incumbent Matúš Vallo, have emerged as the front runners.

But the campaign has been marked by personal attacks and claims of clientelism, with Kusý launching his run at office in August by accusing his main rival of not listening to others, including Bratislava borough mayors, and planting flowers instead of working on large development projects.

“We’ve seen four wasted years,” he said at the time.

Bratislava

