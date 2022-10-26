A last-minute guide to the Bratislava mayoral election

Bratislava mayor Matúš Vallo (right) and Nové Mesto borough mayor Rudolf Kusý (left) are the two leading candidates for the future Bratislava mayor. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák, Jakub Kotian)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

As the race to become Bratislava mayor goes into its final days, all eyes are on the two leading candidates who worked together for four years before becoming rivals a few months ago.

Eight people are running to become mayor of the capital after actress Milena Minichová withdrew from the race on Wednesday, but Rudolf Kusý, the Nové Mesto borough mayor supported by several political parties including the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and Sme Rodina, and incumbent Matúš Vallo, have emerged as the front runners.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

But the campaign has been marked by personal attacks and claims of clientelism, with Kusý launching his run at office in August by accusing his main rival of not listening to others, including Bratislava borough mayors, and planting flowers instead of working on large development projects.

“We’ve seen four wasted years,” he said at the time.