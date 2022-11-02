Work to begin on Poloniny bike trail

New route will open up national park to cyclists.

Work is to start on an €8.5 million stretch of the new Poloniny bike trail in eastern Slovakia which will open up the national park to cyclists.

Authorities in the Prešov Region announced they were starting the construction of the first two sections of the Poloniny trail cycling circuit – from Stakčín, past the Starina water reservoir to the former village of Ruské the severovychod.sk website reported.

“Thanks to EU funds, we will begin the construction of two cycle paths with a total length of 23 kilometres within the Poloniny trail,” said Prešov regional governor Milan Majerský.

Apart from the cycling route, a further 30 projects have been approved and are now in the implementation phase, mainly in the Snina district. Most of these involve the reconstruction of accommodation or catering facilities.

"Glamping, experiential forms of accommodation, a bee farm, as well as e-bike rentals will soon become a reality," Majerský outlined.

Meanwhile, development of tourism in the Snina district and Poloniny National Park, is continuing with the €1.15 million Carpathian Mobility project which is converting a road between Ruské and Berestová poľanka into a 4.6 km cycle route. The path will connect the Poloniny trail and the historic Porta Rusica route on the Slovak-Polish border.

