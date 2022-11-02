Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Nov 2022 at 10:54

Age discrimination a serious problem, say people in Slovakia

One third have experienced, witnessed ageism, survey shows.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Insurance companies in Slovakia are now focusing on elderly residentsInsurance companies in Slovakia are now focusing on elderly residents (Source: SME)

Age discrimination is a serious problem, people in Slovakia say, as a new survey shows almost a third of the population has experienced or witnessed incidents of discrimination based on age.

In a survey conducted by the Institute for Public Affairs (IVO), 29 percent of adult (18+ years old) respondents said they had directly experienced or witnessed discrimination based on age.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The research, carried out in August on a representative sample of 1,212 people, focused on Slovaks' perceptions of ageism in society.

Discrimination against the elderly a serious problem

Asking respondents to assess the seriousness of ageism and discrimination as a problem on a scale from 1 (minimal seriousness) to 10 (maximal seriousness), the findings showed that people's sensitivity to the problem increased as their own age rose.

It also showed women had a marginally more negative view of the problem than men.

The resulting average rating of discrimination based on higher age as a problem, at 6.6 points, reflects the public's opinion that discrimination based on older age is a serious problem in Slovakia, IVO wrote in a press release. In a similar 2011 survey, the average rating was 6.4.

Younger respondents said they did not usually personally experience discrimination (direct discrimination) and more often only witnessed (indirect discrimination) this kind of behaviour. However, 14 percent of people over 55 said they had experienced it themselves.

SkryťRemove ad

Labour market and healthcare

Respondents with direct or indirect experience with the problem were asked where this kind of discrimination occurs most, with the top response being on the labour market (56 percent). This was followed by healthcare and social services (28 percent), in shops (14 percent), public transport (13 percent), and at offices and institutions providing various services (11 percent).

Top stories

This year's ESET Science Award laureats. Silvia Pastoreková is in the middle.

Slovak oncologist whose research is used all around the world

Silvia Pastoreková is this year's ESET Science Award laureate.


31. oct

News digest: Police discriminated against Slovak-Argentinian gay couple, court rules

One day off, Slovak scientist Silvia Pastoreková, regional and municipal elections.


31. oct

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad