News digest: Govt steps up its fight against illegal migration

Good evening. The Wednesday, November 2 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Ukraine war may spark more nuclear power R&D, nuclear regulator's head says

Marta Žiaková. (Source: TASR)

With the launch of the third unit belonging to the nuclear power plant in Mochovce, Slovakia should become self-sufficient in electricity production within months. Once phased in - a process expected to be completed in early 2023 - it will cover 13 percent of electricity demand in the country, raising the share of nuclear energy as a part of total electricity generated in Slovakia from 52 to 65 percent.

The process of constructing and launching the unit is supervised by the Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with MARTA ŽIAKOVÁ, the authority's chairperson, about the process, new trends in harnessing nuclear energy, and the ongoing decommissioning of two nuclear power plants in Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

His name sounds like Warhol but instead of art, this Slovak is a successful Manhattan broker

Bratislavan Rado Varchola became a successful real estate broker in New York City. (Source: R. V.)

Apart from a bit of luck, Rado Varchola believes that it's his personality and energy that helped him succeed in New York City, where he has grown into a successful real estate broker. In an interview with The Slovak Spectator, he speaks about how he ended up in NYC, the Manhattan real estate market, and his roast duck.

IN OTHER NEWS:

OĽaNO lawmaker Róbert Halák is behind last week's incident in parliament, which was initially labelled a cyber-attack by Speaker Boris Kollár of the Sme Rodina party. The MP wrongly connected cables, knocking out the parliament's IT system. Parliament will reconvene on November 8. (JOJ/Denník N)

by Speaker Boris Kollár of the Sme Rodina party. The MP wrongly connected cables, knocking out the parliament's IT system. Parliament will reconvene on November 8. (JOJ/Denník N) The Office for Slovaks Living Abroad will be able to provide subsidies for investment projects, such as the real estate purchase for the establishment of cultural centres, sports centres or school facilities, or their reconstruction. (TASR)

The erection of this year's Christmas tree on Main Square in Bratislava on November 2, 2022. (Source: TASR - Pavol Zachar)