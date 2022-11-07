News digest: Slovakia's ambition for UNESCO office

Trip to Ždiar and the disappearing Romani language.

Good evening. The Monday, November 7 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

From Brussels closer to Carpathian beech forests

Stužický Primeval Forest in Poloniny National Park. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia would like to host a permanent coordination office for the UNESCO Natural World Heritage: Ancient and Primeval Beech Forests of the Carpathians and Other Regions of Europe.

"Although Slovakia is a small country, it has unique natural wealth," Environment Minister Ján Budaj (OĽaNO) said, noting Slovakia and Ukraine are founding members of the Carpathian Beech Forests as a UNESCO site.

Austria and Belgium, where the office is based until 2024, are also keen to win the office. Three people should run this body.

Roma: The Romani language is used less and less today in Romani communities, says Lenka Goroľová from the University of Prešov in an interview.

Events: A walking tour, Month of Photography, parties and concerts. See what's on in Bratislava this week.

Court: Six questions and answers about a recent ruling that says the police discriminated against a married Slovak-Argentinian same-sex couple.

Cinema: A cinema from the early 20th century in Nitra will serve as a creative centre.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

What does genuine Goral culture look like?

A Goral house in Ždiar's Antošovský Vrch district. (Source: Andrew Giarelli)

Andrew Giarelli takes readers to Ždiar to learn about the Goral culture and people – Slovaks and Poles with a difference.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The New York Times mentions President Zuzana Čaputová as one of the potential candidates for NATO's next Secretary General in its November 4 article.

in its November 4 article. Heger's cabinet has approved a proposal for the preparation of the R4 expressway (130 km) from the border with Poland to Kapušany (65 km). In a bilateral agreement with Poland, Slovakia obliged itself to make every effort to connect the R4 and the S19 expressway in Poland by the end of 2028. Poland has announced the expected completion of its connection in 2026, and Hungary completed its section from Miszkolc to the border with Slovakia in 2021. Slovakia is currently no longer able to meet the agreed connection deadline.

(130 km) from the border with Poland to Kapušany (65 km). In a bilateral agreement with Poland, Slovakia obliged itself to make every effort to connect the R4 and the S19 expressway in Poland by the end of 2028. Poland has announced the expected completion of its connection in 2026, and Hungary completed its section from Miszkolc to the border with Slovakia in 2021. Slovakia is currently no longer able to meet the agreed connection deadline. The government will help energy-intense firms with €40 million this year. About 50,000 employees work at these companies. (TASR)

The Public Defender's Office has been operating without a public defender for seven months. Up to 566 cases are waiting for a new public defender to be reviewed and decided on. MPs are yet to elect the successor of Mária Patakyová. (Source: Twitter/Verejný ochranca práv)

Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday, November 8. MPs will vote on 75 bills.

on Tuesday, November 8. MPs will vote on 75 bills. Registered partnerships will not be adopted by this parliament, Finance Minister and OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič told the Markíza television channel on Sunday. The minister added he will do all he can to prevent such legislation from being adopted in the future.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.