Slovakia tries to win a spot in coordinated office for UNESCO beech forests

Slovakia is preparing to vie to be the host country of the permanent coordination office for the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site primeval beech forests and beech forests of the Carpathians and other regions of Europe.

The beech localities are currently the biggest serial locality on the UNESCO list with 94 components in 18 countries.

Five localities in east Slovakia have been entered onto UNESCO’s World Heritage List, as an extension to an existing transnational natural site in Europe. Beech forest Slovak localities are also part of Carpathians forests scattered across Europe. The forests preserve one of a kind beech genetic information on which many animal and plant species depend.

European beech forests