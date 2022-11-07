Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
7. Nov 2022 at 18:15  I Premium content

Slovakia tries to win a spot in coordinated office for UNESCO beech forests

Beech localities are the biggest serial locality on the list.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

Slovakia is preparing to vie to be the host country of the permanent coordination office for the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site primeval beech forests and beech forests of the Carpathians and other regions of Europe.

The beech localities are currently the biggest serial locality on the UNESCO list with 94 components in 18 countries.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Five localities in east Slovakia have been entered onto UNESCO’s World Heritage List, as an extension to an existing transnational natural site in Europe. Beech forest Slovak localities are also part of Carpathians forests scattered across Europe. The forests preserve one of a kind beech genetic information on which many animal and plant species depend.

European beech forests

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

A woman receives four ballots and two envelopes on October 29, 2022 in a polling station in Nitra.

Slovak far-right still harbours national hopes despite blow in local elections

Far-right parties were the big losers in Slovakia’s recent regional and municipal elections, but Republika could still end up in a ruling coalition after the next general election.


5 h
Archbishop Ján Orosch, walking in front of Bratislava Archbishop Stanislav Zvolenský.

The Catholic Church is still struggling to talk straight on LGBT+ issues

Slovakia’s Catholics are experiencing the aftershocks of Tepláreň.


21 h
Beekeeper Tomáš Blaškkovič is taking care of bees on the roof of Einpark Offices in Bratislava's Petržalka borough.

Is honey from your office roof the best in the world?

Urban bees in Bratislava produce unexpectedly tasty – and healthy – honey.


3. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad