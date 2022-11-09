News digest: Exports to Russia no scandal, but a problem

Couriers needed, fewer cycling routes than promised.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Wednesday, November 9 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Doctors reject vague memorandum

In less than a month, hospitals could lose more than 2,000 doctors. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

Thousands of doctors remain poised to quit their jobs after rejecting proposals from the government which they say fail to address their demands over pay and working conditions.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The government's memorandum is vague with no real solutions, doctors claim. They add that it shows that the government is underestimating the situation.

Doctors also specified the shortcomings in the memorandum, which, according to them, will not ensure the necessary systemic changes in the healthcare sector, including an insufficient increase in doctors' salaries.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Russia: Publicised dual-use exports to Russia do not go against EU sanctions, a parliamentary committee heard.

Publicised dual-use exports to Russia do not go against EU sanctions, a parliamentary committee heard. Labour market: Demand for couriers has hit record levels as companies gear up for Christmas.

Demand for couriers has hit record levels as companies gear up for Christmas. Cycling: The Supreme Audit Office has found Slovakia is lagging behind its promise to build more routes for cyclists.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Romani disappearing from Roma communities

Roma people. (Source: TASR)

The Slovak Spectator spoke to Lenka Goroľová from the University of Prešov's Centre for National Minorities Languages and Culture about the Romani language and its use in Slovakia today.

IN OTHER NEWS:

MPs have elected a new public defender of rights after seven months. Róbert Dobrovodský, assistant to MP Katarína Hatráková, obtained 81 of 138 votes. Hatráková nominated him for the post.

Róbert Dobrovodský, assistant to MP Katarína Hatráková, obtained 81 of 138 votes. Hatráková nominated him for the post. Gas and electricity prices for households to be set by the government in the general economic interest. Regulated prices calculated on the basis of market prices by the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries would bring about an extreme increase in price.

Slovakia fell in the global Rule of Law Index for 2022. According to the Justice Ministry of Justice, the assessment was influenced by an overly negative perception of justice on the part of evaluators. The results of this report should not be underestimated, the ministry added.

According to the Justice Ministry of Justice, the assessment was influenced by an overly negative perception of justice on the part of evaluators. The results of this report should not be underestimated, the ministry added. The Japanese Emperor Naruhito awarded Slovak diplomat Miroslav Lajčák for his contribution to deepening relations between Slovakia and Japan.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.