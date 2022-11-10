News digest: Lego dumps controversial Slovak toy chain

Velvet Revolution losing its lustre. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, November 10 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Velvet Revolution losing its lustre

(Source: TASR)

The Velvet Revolution of 1989 Czechoslovakia brought freedom and democracy to people in Slovakia. But for the first time in eight years, the share of those who view it positively has fallen below 50 percent, according to a new survey.

The drop has been put down to a number of factors, including the current political situation, problems in society, and the growing spread of misinformation and propaganda.

Feature story for today

There are few women in computer science because the majority of young girls are not interested in programming or playing computer games, says researcher XIAOLU HOU from the Faculty of Informatics and Information Technologies at the Slovak Technical University, whose work includes examining possible attacks and countermeasures for implementations of artificial intelligence and cryptographic algorithms in embedded devices.

Picture of the day

Restored bells are about to return to the top of one of the oldest buildings in Bratislava, Michael's Gate.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

Weather forecast for Friday and the weekend according to the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute. Friday will be mostly cloudy, occasionally foggy, maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius. Saturday will be cloudy, with a mild increase in daytime temperatures to between 8 and 13 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with daytime temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, occasionally foggy, maximum temperatures will be between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius. Saturday will be cloudy, with a mild increase in daytime temperatures to between 8 and 13 degrees. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with daytime temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees. Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský wants to conclude talks with doctors on pay and working conditions next week. Union representatives say a government memorandum has only addressed four of eight demands they have made, but the minister has said he is prepared to make changes to it. A total of 2,173 doctors - approximately a quarter of all doctors in state hospitals - are threatening to resign.

Union representatives say a government memorandum has only addressed four of eight demands they have made, but the minister has said he is prepared to make changes to it. A total of 2,173 doctors - approximately a quarter of all doctors in state hospitals - are threatening to resign. Extremist Pavol Beňadik, also known as Slovakbro, has been sentenced to six years in prison for terror-related crimes. In recent years in Slovakia, extremism has grown stronger.

In recent years in Slovakia, extremism has grown stronger. During a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger expressed definitive support for Finland joining NATO . In September, Slovakia backed Finland and Sweden's membership.

. In September, Slovakia backed Finland and Sweden's membership. The city of Prievidza will not operate a mobile ice rink on the Námestie slobody square as amid the ongoing energy crisis. Local authorities say the move will save up to €22,000

amid the ongoing energy crisis. Local authorities say the move will save up to €22,000 Slovak police chief Štefan Hamran has proposed, in cooperation with police heads from other EU countries, three solutions to current problems with illegal migration in Slovakia: Massively strengthen the protection of the external EU border within the entire European Union; strengthen joint patrols on the Hungarian border with Serbia; use the Frontex agency.

