Illegal shelters removed from around Liptovská Mara

Ten buildings will be removed by the end of the year as they are near the waterworks.

Around Orava dam, or Domaša, the Slovak Water Management Company has proceeded to remove illegal shelters and objects also from the coast of Liptovská Mara. Surveillance from 2018 and 2019 showed there are approximately one hundred of them.

These are mainly various temporary shelters, tin sheds, caravans and vans which are used by fishermen as shelters from adverse weather.

As Štefan Repa, director of the upper Váh Basin, explained, only those objects that are located on state land managed by the Slovak Water Management Company can be removed. Ten of them will be removed this year. The first two were pulled out of the thickets using a winch tractor in early November.