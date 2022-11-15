Pessimism takes over German firms operating in Slovakia

Slovakia heading towards mild recession, analyst says.

In the third quarter of this year, Slovakia’s gross domestic product increased by 1.2 percent year-on-year.

The Statistics Office published the GDP flash estimate on Tuesday, adding that the GDP rose by 0.3 percent quarter-to quarter. The GDP created in the third quarter amounted to €28.3 billion, up by 8.8 percent year-on-year.

The volume of GDP exceeded a pre-crisis level from the same period in 2019 by 1.6 percent.

It was most likely households that supported the Slovak economy in the first place. Nevertheless, experts opine that rising inflation will force households to spend less.