Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Nov 2022 at 17:46  I Premium content

Pessimism takes over German firms operating in Slovakia

Slovakia heading towards mild recession, analyst says.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff

In the third quarter of this year, Slovakia’s gross domestic product increased by 1.2 percent year-on-year.

The Statistics Office published the GDP flash estimate on Tuesday, adding that the GDP rose by 0.3 percent quarter-to quarter. The GDP created in the third quarter amounted to €28.3 billion, up by 8.8 percent year-on-year.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The volume of GDP exceeded a pre-crisis level from the same period in 2019 by 1.6 percent.

It was most likely households that supported the Slovak economy in the first place. Nevertheless, experts opine that rising inflation will force households to spend less.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia's Silicon Valley is in Košice

The latest GDP flash estimate published, Equal Pay Day, and help for municipalities to get through the energy crisis announced.


15 h
Peter Visolajský, the Medical Trade Unions Association (LOZ) chair.

Doctors to protest in Bratislava this Thursday

Heger says his government prioritises health care like none of its predecessors, but doctors only see vague promises.


14. nov

Demand for couriers hits record levels

Companies looking for delivery people ahead of Christmas.


9. nov
Bringing down the Iron Curtain in Devin near Bratislava, December 1989.

The gains of 1989 cannot be taken for granted

The language of its memories is velvety, but our non-violent revolution required real effort.


14. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad