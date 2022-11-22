News digest: Viktor Orbán's 'irredentism' scarf

No agreement between doctors and the government, Slovak police in Sierra Leone.

Good evening. The Tuesday, November 22 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

'Greater Hungary' map on Orbán's scarf

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán wears a "Greater Hungary" scarf on November 21, 2022. (Source: Facebook/Rastislav Káčer)

Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer has described a scarf worn by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán during last Sunday's football match as disgusting.

The scarf bore a "Greater Hungary" historical map, promoting the idea of the territorial restoration of the Kingdom of Hungary. In the past, Slovakia was part of the kingdom.

The video showing the prime minister with the scarf appeared on Orbán's Facebook page.

Liptov: Illegal shelters and structures have been removed from the coast of Liptovská Mara.

Illegal shelters and structures have been removed from the coast of Liptovská Mara. Police: Slovak police help their colleagues in Sierra Leone to fight fake news.

Slovak police help their colleagues in Sierra Leone to fight fake news. Health care: Doctors and the government have not yet reached an agreement on higher wages and other demands.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Slovak coaches top managers overseas

Zuzana Hýlová lives with her family in the US, but she and her husband celebrated their wedding in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of Z.H.)

"Working with open-minded people who are not afraid to admit to their mistakes and willing to change brings me great joy," says Zuzana Hýlová, a New York-based Slovak who coaches successful managers.

Read about how she ended up having a life in America.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Slovakia will have three new ambassadors in China, Sweden and Cuba.

Slovakia has become a signatory to the global commitment on limiting methane emissions, the most aggressive and dangerous greenhouse gas.

PM Eduard Heger and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, in the Hague, the Netherlands, on November 21, 2022. (Source: TASR/Government Office )

About a third of people polled by the 2muse agency would like to get a jab in a pharmacy , shows the agency's survey for the Association of Pharmacy Chain Operators. A bill that would enable this has not yet been passed by MPs. (SITA)

, shows the agency's survey for the Association of Pharmacy Chain Operators. A bill that would enable this has not yet been passed by MPs. (SITA) The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects the growth of the Slovak economy to significantly slow down next year.

to significantly slow down next year. OĽaNO, a major ruling party, has joined the European People's Party.

