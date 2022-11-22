Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
22. Nov 2022 at 18:21

News digest: Viktor Orbán's 'irredentism' scarf

No agreement between doctors and the government, Slovak police in Sierra Leone.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Tuesday, November 22 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

'Greater Hungary' map on Orbán's scarf

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán wears a Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán wears a "Greater Hungary" scarf on November 21, 2022. (Source: Facebook/Rastislav Káčer)

Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer has described a scarf worn by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán during last Sunday's football match as disgusting.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The scarf bore a "Greater Hungary" historical map, promoting the idea of the territorial restoration of the Kingdom of Hungary. In the past, Slovakia was part of the kingdom.

The video showing the prime minister with the scarf appeared on Orbán's Facebook page.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Slovak coaches top managers overseas

Zuzana Hýlová lives with her family in the US, but she and her husband celebrated their wedding in Slovakia. Zuzana Hýlová lives with her family in the US, but she and her husband celebrated their wedding in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of Z.H.)

"Working with open-minded people who are not afraid to admit to their mistakes and willing to change brings me great joy," says Zuzana Hýlová, a New York-based Slovak who coaches successful managers.

Read about how she ended up having a life in America.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

SkryťRemove ad

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • Slovakia will have three new ambassadors in China, Sweden and Cuba.
  • Slovakia has become a signatory to the global commitment on limiting methane emissions, the most aggressive and dangerous greenhouse gas.
PM Eduard Heger and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, in the Hague, the Netherlands, on November 21, 2022. PM Eduard Heger and his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, in the Hague, the Netherlands, on November 21, 2022. (Source: TASR/Government Office )
  • About a third of people polled by the 2muse agency would like to get a jab in a pharmacy, shows the agency's survey for the Association of Pharmacy Chain Operators. A bill that would enable this has not yet been passed by MPs. (SITA)
  • The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) expects the growth of the Slovak economy to significantly slow down next year.
  • OĽaNO, a major ruling party, has joined the European People's Party.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Marián Hossa

Chicago Blackhawks officially retire Hossa's number

The Slovak ice-hockey player's '81' jersey number will not be used again.


21. nov

New bike chargers and bike service at Kojšovská Hola and in Granárium

Košice Region invites you to visit interesting spots while waiting for batteries to be charged.


20. nov
Wine cellar

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between November 17 and November 27, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.


17. nov

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad