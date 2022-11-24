News digest: Slovak PM gifts new scarf to Viktor Orbán

Investment into Slovakia's future and war-like conditions in a children's hospital.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, November 24 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Children's hospital in Košice near collapse

Ivana Šoffová has been sleeping in a corridor on a Russian bed for weeks. (Source: Kristián Sabo)

Hospitals have been put in potential danger since 2,100 doctors announced their resignations over unmet demands by the government.

The children's teaching hospital in Košice is next to collapse, the hospital's management claims.

The hospital did not get approved for EU funds from the country's recovery plan, and almost half the healthcare personnel is considering leaving.

The parents of hospitalised children are already feeling the consequences of mass resignations. With suitcases always packed, parents are forced to stay in make-shift conditions, move from room to room, all this while also supporting their sick children.

The Korzár website writes that the hospital has received the most complaints from the children's hematology and oncology wards.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Innovation in manufacturing can go on and on

Mühlbauer in Nitra (Source: Courtesy of Mühlbauer)

The Mühlbauer company in Nitra produces tailor-made production technologies. Learn more about how the firm works and what products it makes.

PICTURE OF THE DAY

Slovak PM pokes fun at his Hungarian counterpart

Viktor Orbán and Eduard Heger with a new scarf. (Source: Eduard Heger's Facebook profile.)

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) made a truce with Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán by gifting him an "updated" scarf at the summit among the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries in Košice on November 24, 2022.

"I noticed that Viktor Orbán has an old scarf, so I gave him a new one today," the Slovak PM wrote on Facebook.

Last weekend the Hungarian PM was seen wearing a "Greater Hungary" scarf, for which politicians in the region condemned him.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries met at a summit in Košice. Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary discussed the energy crisis, the current situation in Ukraine, and illegal migration.

Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary discussed the energy crisis, the current situation in Ukraine, and illegal migration. The Defence Ministry has stopped reporting on the planned transfers of military equipment around the country after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. News about the transfers began to be exploited in order to spread disinformation, the ministry said.

around the country after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. News about the transfers began to be exploited in order to spread disinformation, the ministry said. €3,000 to stay in Slovakia. The Education Ministry promised an allowance to the best high school graduates if they study at Slovak universities. Students meeting the requirements should have received these grants by the end of October. They have not received them.

The Education Ministry promised an allowance to the best high school graduates if they study at Slovak universities. Students meeting the requirements should have received these grants by the end of October. They have not received them. People can donate food and groceries to people in need from November 24 to 27 at Tesco stores. Alternatively, people can help via online donations.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.