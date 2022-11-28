Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

28. Nov 2022 at 11:23  I Premium content

New project to help with affordable housing in Nové Zámky

Project sees success in Košice.

Anton Hrachovský
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SITA)

"Everyone would like to live in an ordinary apartment, renting one for example. But sometimes it is difficult to get. For some reason some owners are still afraid to rent an apartment to Ukrainian expats," said Ukrainian Natália Yatskovych.

She has lived in Nové Zámky for six years and works as a consultant and communicator at the local Labour, Social Affairs and Family Office. Dormitories have no problem with Ukrainians. Aside from Natália and other volunteers, the city office also helps them.

The town of Nové Zámky plans to launch the Housing First project to provide affordable living in city apartments for socially disadvantaged people.

"It would be excellent. Everyone dreams of their own accommodation, with privacy. In said dormitories, families have to share a common kitchen and facilities," Natália added.

Mothers with children, women at risk of domestic violence, people at risk of being evicted from their homes or foreigners who need to be provided with temporary housing are the main target groups. They will be also able to get the support of experts, for example, social workers or psychologists.

