News digest: Doctors will stay, with better pay

Dutch royal visit planned for early spring. President to address parliament. Bratislava's Christmas markets come roaring back.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, November 28 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Government agrees to hike doctors' pay

Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Medical Trade Unions chair Peter Visolajský reached an agreement on November 26. (Source: TASR)

The government and representatives of the Medical Trade Unions (LOZ) have agreed to raise doctors' salaries.

The agreement was announced on Saturday night, less than five days before approximately 2,100 protesting doctors were expected to quit their jobs. They had handed in notices of resignation, most of which were due to come into effect on December 1.

On Saturday, Heger said the government eventually agreed to spend an additional €40 million on doctors' salaries, as demanded by LOZ.

"We trust that nothing will happen by November 30, so that patients can receive a normal level of health care on December 1," said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Lengvarský was supposed to present draft legislation to provide for the deal to parliament's health care committee on Monday, but there were two few MPs present to form a committee quorum. Lengvarský is thus expected to present it at the committee's regular session on Tuesday.

Picture of the day

(Source: TASR)

After a two year break due to the pandemic, the Christmas markets are on again in Bratislava.

In other news

Last week, 17,642 people from Ukraine crossed the border to Slovakia . 704 people requested temporary protection. Meanwhile, 17,810 people crossed the border in the opposite direction, returning to Ukraine. (Interior Ministry)

. 704 people requested temporary protection. Meanwhile, 17,810 people crossed the border in the opposite direction, returning to Ukraine. (Interior Ministry) Rudolf Kusý, former mayor of Bratislava's Nové Mesto borough, will be prosecuted at large , the Supreme Court decided, confirming the verdict of the Specialised Criminal Court from last week. Kusý faces charges in a major bribery case. (Sme)

, the Supreme Court decided, confirming the verdict of the Specialised Criminal Court from last week. Kusý faces charges in a major bribery case. (Sme) President Zuzana Čaputová will deliver her State of the Republic address to parliament on Tuesday, November 29 at 13:00. (TASR)

to parliament on Tuesday, November 29 at 13:00. (TASR) King William-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima will visit Slovakia in March 2023 . They will discuss issues including the rule of law and climate protection, including the transition to a circular economy, as well as the promotion of inclusion and diversity in society.

. They will discuss issues including the rule of law and climate protection, including the transition to a circular economy, as well as the promotion of inclusion and diversity in society. The state has launched a massive scheme to help big polluters cut their emissions. Up to €357 million has been earmarked for decarbonisation of industry within the EU-funded Recovery Plan. The call will be open until January 20, 2023.

