Fairytale room in the trunk of a tree

The oak from Želiezovce was one of the three most important trees in Hungary.

A unique tree, once counted among the three most important trees in the kingdom of Hungary, was a place visitors could step into the fantasy world of fairytales.

150 years ago it was already 600 years old, and a tourist destination.

It's most fascinating feature was not only its age but a so-called "wooden mansion", created in the decaying base of the trunk. Period maps, drawings, and photographs document the wooden mansion, as the tree was destroyed in the 1930s.

This unique place was included in the list of important forestry places, the forestry equivalent to the UNESCO world heritage list, with the serial number 58.

"A fifteen minute walk from the mansion there is a large oak tree," cited Pavel Polka from the Obzor newspaper as it described the rare tree in 1867. As they further mentioned, it was special because it was 600 years old.

They also explained that as the cavity of the trunk was rotten, it had been cleaned out and a room was made where it was possible to hide.