Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Dec 2022 at 12:52  I Premium content

Fairytale room in the trunk of a tree

The oak from Želiezovce was one of the three most important trees in Hungary.

author
Jana Némethová
External contributor
(Source: Archive of PP)

A unique tree, once counted among the three most important trees in the kingdom of Hungary, was a place visitors could step into the fantasy world of fairytales.

150 years ago it was already 600 years old, and a tourist destination.

It's most fascinating feature was not only its age but a so-called "wooden mansion", created in the decaying base of the trunk. Period maps, drawings, and photographs document the wooden mansion, as the tree was destroyed in the 1930s.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

This unique place was included in the list of important forestry places, the forestry equivalent to the UNESCO world heritage list, with the serial number 58.

It was already 600 years old back then

"A fifteen minute walk from the mansion there is a large oak tree," cited Pavel Polka from the Obzor newspaper as it described the rare tree in 1867. As they further mentioned, it was special because it was 600 years old.

They also explained that as the cavity of the trunk was rotten, it had been cleaned out and a room was made where it was possible to hide.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Is time up for Heger's cabinet?

A new train timetable, a winter aid package for Ukraine, and the largest firms in Slovakia.


3 h
Refugees from Ukraine at the pedestrian border crossing in Veľké Slemence, March 1, 2022.

Social aid for Ukrainians drops to one third

People with disabilities were forgotten.


8 h
PM Eduard Heger (left) and SaS leader Richard Sulík.

Heger hangs by a thread

He is scrambling for the votes of some pretty fringe MPs.


7 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad