Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
6. Dec 2022 at 11:27  I Premium content

Survey: October attack shifts support for same-sex partnerships

More than 12 percent of people said the attack changed their opinion.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
People lighting candles in front of the Tepláreň LGBT+ venue on the Zámocká Street.People lighting candles in front of the Tepláreň LGBT+ venue on the Zámocká Street. (Source: TASR)

The murder of two LGBT+ people on the Zámocká Street in Bratislava has brought an increased support for the registered partnerships of same-sex couples.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

This comes from the recent edition of the regular “How are You, Slovakia?” poll, carried out by the MNFORCE company, the Seesame agency and the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV). The research was conducted between November 4 and 12, and involved 1,000 people.

Related article Years of LGBT+ intolerance in Slovakia culminate in two killings Read more 

Intolerant atmosphere to blame

In the survey, people were asked whether the murder of two visitors of the LGBT+ venue called Tepláreň had changed their view of registered partnerships for people of the same sex.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Fico and Hungary's minister pat each other on the back

Lower VAT for sports facilities and restaurants approved, deadline for Christmas shipments announced.


3 h

Fuel prices should drop further

Fears of recession pushing down price of oil.


5. dec
Former PM and Smer chair Robert Fico is featured on Ukraine's list of pro-Russian propagandists.

Last week was big week for 363

If there is a numerical answer to everything, white-collar criminals hope it is that.


5. dec

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad