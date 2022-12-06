Survey: October attack shifts support for same-sex partnerships

More than 12 percent of people said the attack changed their opinion.

People lighting candles in front of the Tepláreň LGBT+ venue on the Zámocká Street. (Source: TASR)

The murder of two LGBT+ people on the Zámocká Street in Bratislava has brought an increased support for the registered partnerships of same-sex couples.

This comes from the recent edition of the regular “How are You, Slovakia?” poll, carried out by the MNFORCE company, the Seesame agency and the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV). The research was conducted between November 4 and 12, and involved 1,000 people.

Intolerant atmosphere to blame

In the survey, people were asked whether the murder of two visitors of the LGBT+ venue called Tepláreň had changed their view of registered partnerships for people of the same sex.