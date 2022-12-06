Survey: October attack shifts support for same-sex partnerships

The murder of two LGBT+ people on the Zámocká Street in Bratislava has brought an increased support for the registered partnerships of same-sex couples.
This comes from the recent edition of the regular "How are You, Slovakia?" poll, carried out by the MNFORCE company, the Seesame agency and the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV). The research was conducted between November 4 and 12, and involved 1,000 people.
Intolerant atmosphere to blame
In the survey, people were asked whether the murder of two visitors of the LGBT+ venue called Tepláreň had changed their view of registered partnerships for people of the same sex.