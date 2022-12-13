Chief hygienist's recommendations for the flu season

Do not forget to wash your hands.

The number of respiratory disease cases is on the rise.

According to hygienists' information, at the turn of the months almost 53,000 people have an acute respiratory disease other than confirmed Covid-19. Last week it was more than 73,000. At the same time, schools are being closed in Slovakia due to the increasing number of sick children.

The number of flu and other respiratory disease cases is expected to rise before the Christmas holidays. During the holidays the number will drop, but once children return to school the number will rise again.

Wash hands

A country-wide flu epidemic usually occurs at the turn of January and February, but might come sooner.

In schools and work places the chief hygienist Ján Mikas recommends frequently and briefly ventilating the premises several times a day. Also, people should be particular about washing their hands and cleaning spaces they touch. People should also restrict shaking hands and hugging when meeting with others, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, and careful when sharing personal items with people.

When sneezing or coughing, use a paper tissue, then throw it into a bin with a lid and wash your hands or apply hand sanitiser.

If you have a respiratory disease symptoms, stay at home and do not go to work or school. Call a doctor if necessary.

Wearing a respirator or a mask is not mandatory in work places or schools, though people should do so out of consideration for others when returning to work after being sick.

Do not forget vitamins

Wearing a respirator is recommended in crowded public transport, shops or public events. It is also wise to wear one when surrounded with people whose health status cannot be assessed or close proximity to whom cannot be avoided.

On the other hand, a respirator is mandatory in hospitals, doctors' offices, medical facilities, and pharmacies.

The most effective way to protect oneself is vaccination. Getting one in December will still offer protection during the peak of flu season. Consumption of fresh vegetables, fruit, and wholegrain foods supports immunity by providing vitamins A, C, D, and E. The best practice is to choose those high in vitamin C such as peppers, horseradish, citrus fruits, kiwi, cranberries, kale, and cabbage.

It is also good to get some fresh air every day, enough sleep, keep an active lifestyle, and wear clothes suitable for the weather.