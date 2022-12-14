Calls for people to check IDs as signature problems loom

Cards issued before summer 2021 affected.

By late October 2022, almost 60,000 people had applied for a new electronic ID due to an expiring qualified certificate necessary for electronic signature. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

People who use their electronic signature in communication with public offices are advised to check the date their IDs were issued as one of their key functions could cease at the end of the year.

If their ID card was issued before June 20, 2021, they will not be able to sign documents for delivery to various public offices electronically from the first day of January as the validity of qualified certificates used for electronic signatures expire at the end of this year.

Qualified electronic signatures are required for various services, including submitting tax documents to the Financial Administration through its website. The Financial Administration recommends people obtain new biometric IDs.

Crowded client centres

Anyone whose IDs have a certificate due to expire at the end of the year can either request a new biometric ID card now or upload a new but temporary certificate onto their current ID card after January 1.

Electronic signature users can download the temporary certificate, which should be valid until June 2023, from the eID Klient application or visit any document department at client centres (klientske centrum) in Slovakia.

However, these departments, especially in Bratislava, are busier than usual towards the end of the year.

Tens of thousands request new IDs

The new biometric IDs are issued free of charge, but it can take up to 30 days to receive them. As of late October, almost 60,000 people had applied for the new ID, according to the Interior Ministry.

Those people who do not use electronic signature do not have to change their IDs even if their certificates expire and can continue to use these ID cards to access the Financial Administration’s online system or other digital services within the Slovensko.sk website.