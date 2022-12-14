News digest: Fico scores Russian propaganda hit on Telegram

Tens of thousands look to change ID cards, motorway vignettes will cost more.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, December 14 edition of Today in Slovakia -the main news of the day in under five minutes.

Fico dubbed into Russian

Smer chair Robert Fico in the debating chamber on September 13, 2022. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

A video posted last week by former prime minister Robert Fico (Smer) on Facebook, in which he slams the EU for its anti-Russian sanctions, now has its own Russian-language version.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

A Russian TV presenter and notorious Kremlin propagandist posted Fico's video on Telegram on Sunday.

TRAVEL STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

First shoe museum opens in Slovakia

The Museum of Shoes in eastern Slovakia. (Source: Facebook)

The museum in the village of Kluknava in the district of Gelnica, eastern Slovakia, which was established by the local municipality, contains replicas of shoes dating back to the Stone and Bronze Ages, as well as footwear up to the present day.

If you have suggestions on how this news digest can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

OTHER WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A FEW LINES:

The USA is going to buy plots of land in the centre of Bratislava from national rail company Železnice SR. The USA should pay more than €1.2 million for the land near the new building of the Slovak National Theatre. The US embassy's new premises will be located in the area. (TASR)

from national rail company Železnice SR. The USA should pay more than €1.2 million for the land near the new building of the Slovak National Theatre. The US embassy's new premises will be located in the area. (TASR) The year-on-year inflation rate reached 15.4 per cent in November 2022, the highest reading since the beginning of the millennium. Read more.

in November 2022, the highest reading since the beginning of the millennium. Read more. Slovakia has more than a million people who hold a university degree. This is up from 306,920 in 1991, the Statistics Office said.

The peace light from Bethlehem arrives at the Presidential Palace on December 13, 2022. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

President Zuzana Čaputová met with PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) to discuss the political crisis his government is facing. She told him that she sees the appointment of a caretaker government as a last-resort solution. (TASR)

(OĽaNO) to discuss the political crisis his government is facing. She told him that she sees the appointment of a caretaker government as a last-resort solution. (TASR) The price of motorway vignettes will increase from next year, the government has said. A year-long vignette will now cost €60. Drivers will pay €17 for a 30-day vignette, and a 10-day vignette will cost €12.

from next year, the government has said. A year-long vignette will now cost €60. Drivers will pay €17 for a 30-day vignette, and a 10-day vignette will cost €12. The national bank will exchange Croatian currency for Euros until the end of February 2023 at its offices in Bratislava and Košice. Croatia will join the Eurozone on January 1, 2023. Use of the Kuna will end in Croatia on January 15.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Law: The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that a pro-family package of legislation was unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that a pro-family package of legislation was unconstitutional. Communication: Some people communicating with state offices electronically will need to have their ID cards replaced.

Thank you for reading The Slovak Spectator.

P.S. If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.