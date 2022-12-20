News digest: Slovakia closer to 2023 state budget approval

A camp for illegal migrants closed down, black-ice warnings, and a flu epidemic.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, December 20 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in under five minutes.

Deal on the 2023 state budget done

PM Eduard Heger (left) and Speaker Boris Kollár after their government was dismissed by President Zuzana Čaputová on December 16, 2022, following a failed no-confidence vote in parliament. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

The parliament brought the government of Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) down before MPs managed to vote on the Finance Ministry's draft state budget for next year.

The budget bill has to be adopted by December 31 if Slovakia does not want to start 2023 on a provisional budget, which would mean living on 1/12 of the 2022 budget every month.

The opposition demands that the interim government make changes to the draft budget and coalition MPs support a snap election in exchange for support of the 2023 draft budget, but the interim government could rely on the former coalition SaS party's support of the bill following negotiations on Tuesday evening.

The parliament can adopt the draft budget anytime next year, though not without paying a price, but it seems that most MPs will support the 2023 draft budget on Thursday, several days before the deadline.

Resignation: Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) should resign as soon as the SaS party votes for the draft budget bill, PM Heger (OĽaNO) said on Tuesday evening. It is SaS' condition to support the bill. Matovič withdrew his resignation at the Presidential Palace last week, contributing to the fall of Heger's cabinet.

Budget: Spending limits will be included in the 2023 budget bill, another of SaS' conditions. A TV licence fee will be scrapped, a tax on excess profits from Russian oil and a higher tax on gambling and alcohol will be included in the bill. Also, the budget bill will include a lower VAT on restaurants and sports facilities for the full year, not only for the first three months. More money will be spent on health care. (SME)

TRAVEL STORY FOR TUESDAY

Turiec is a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts

Ski mountaineers during the ascent to the Martinské Hole ski resort, Žilina Region, central Slovakia. (Source: TASR/Erika Ďurčová)

Winter is in full swing and few things are more pleasing than the sight of snow-capped mountain peaks. If you are looking for a place to spend your winter holiday, try visiting the Turiec region in central Slovakia, which is surrounded by mountains.

The snowy slopes attract skiers, snowboarders, ski alpinists, sledgers and tourists.

OTHER TUESDAY NEWS IN A FEW LINES:

The current flu season turned into a flu epidemic before the Christmas holidays, chief hygienist Ján Mikas said. The incidence of flu and other respiratory diseases should decrease during the Christmas holidays and increase afterwards. (SME)

before the Christmas holidays, chief hygienist Ján Mikas said. The incidence of flu and other respiratory diseases should decrease during the Christmas holidays and increase afterwards. (SME) The European Commission has approved a Slovak scheme worth €50 million to support agriculture in connection with the war against Ukraine. The aid will be paid through direct grants. (SITA)

The opening of a new R2 expressway stretch between Mýtna and Tomášovce in the south of central Slovakia on December 19, 2022. (Source: TASR - Ján Krošlák)

Black-ice warnings have been issued by the national meteorological office for all Slovakia for Wednesday.

A new Eurobarometer survey shows that the large majority of EU citizens are positive about recent EU steps to tackle the energy crisis.

