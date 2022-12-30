News digest: In Bratislava, New Year's festivities count as Slovakia's birthday party

Slovakia turns 30. The most followed Slovak politician on Facebook. Cases of respiratory illnesses down.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, December 30 edition of Today in Slovakia - the last edition of 2022. Thank you for being our readers throughout the year, see you in 2023.

New Year to receive proper welcome again

Fireworks over the Bratislava Castle welcoming the New Year of 2013. (Source: TASR)

After two pandemic years, Bratislava will welcome 2023 with street festivities. While the traditional run over the Danube bridges will not take place, visitors can look forward to a lot of music, stands with refreshments, and fireworks on the anniversary of independent Slovakia.

“Midnight fireworks are not being organised by the capital this year, but professional fireworks are being prepared by the Government’s Office,” Dagmar Schmucková, Bratislava spokesperson, wrote in a press release. “They will be fired from Bratislava Castle, on the 30th anniversary of an independent Slovak Republic."

The main programme will take place on Hviezdoslavovo Square.

Foreigners like it here because they do not have high expectations, but we Slovaks know we could have done better, says veteran analyst Marián Leško, in an interview with The Slovak Spectator marking Slovakia's 30th birthday.

Timeline of Slovakia's 30 years of ups and downs.

Dan Stoll (Source: Courtesy of D.S.)

One of the four founders of The Slovak Spectator, Dan Stoll, recalls the first time he entered Slovakia and his experiences in Bratislava, where this newspaper was conceived – juxtaposing these memories with the Slovakia he witnessed during his most recent trip to Europe, in 2022.

Picture of the day

The large timer in front of the historical building of the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava will count down the final minutes of 2022. (Source: TASR)

In other news

Recorded cases of acute respiratory illnesses, including flu, dropped by more than a third over the holidays. General practitioners reported 50,359 cases to the National Centre of Health Information in the 52th week of 2023. (NCZI)

The Environment Ministry approved the construction of the 11.76-kilometre Karpaty highway tunnel as part of the Bratislava bypass, leading through the Malé Karpaty mountain range between Rača and Záhorská Bystrica. (TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová has the most followers on Facebook among Slovak politicians, reported the Faculty of Media Communication of the University of Ss Cyril and Methodius. She is followed by some 371,000 people on Facebook, up by about 34,000 since last year. Former prime ministers Peter Pellegrini and Igor Matovič ranked second and third respectively. (TASR)

