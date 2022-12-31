Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

31. Dec 2022 at 7:00

Good stories you may have missed in 2022

It's time for stories that you enjoyed reading or you may have missed.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Tomáš Slovinský in the Low Tatras.Tomáš Slovinský in the Low Tatras. (Source: Courtesy of Tomáš Slovinský)

Tragedies like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and the killings of young people, either in a car accident or because of their sexuality, often win over positive stories when it comes to their popularity among readers.

In the past twelve months, The Slovak Spectator published a number of good stories that should not be forgotten – a film banned by Communists due to "ugly people", a Slovak photographer whose dream came true in America, a popular band that has written political songs, an interview with an award-winning sinologist, or a Briton who got a business idea in a Slovak pool.

Here is our selection of stories that, we believe, deserve your attention once more:

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

P.S. We're so grateful for all of you, our readers! Thank you for all you've done to help us grow this year. Let's make 2023 even better!

