Good stories you may have missed in 2022

Tragedies like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and the killings of young people, either in a car accident or because of their sexuality, often win over positive stories when it comes to their popularity among readers.

In the past twelve months, The Slovak Spectator published a number of good stories that should not be forgotten – a film banned by Communists due to "ugly people", a Slovak photographer whose dream came true in America, a popular band that has written political songs, an interview with an award-winning sinologist, or a Briton who got a business idea in a Slovak pool.

Here is our selection of stories that, we believe, deserve your attention once more:

