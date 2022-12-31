Good stories you may have missed in 2022

Tragedies like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and the killings of young people, either in a car accident or because of their sexuality, often win over positive stories when it comes to their popularity among readers.
In the past twelve months, The Slovak Spectator published a number of good stories that should not be forgotten – a film banned by Communists due to "ugly people", a Slovak photographer whose dream came true in America, a popular band that has written political songs, an interview with an award-winning sinologist, or a Briton who got a business idea in a Slovak pool.
Here is our selection of stories that, we believe, deserve your attention once more:
Seven stages of buying a flat in Slovakia.
Rest and relaxation among the treetops. Discover Slovakia's treehouses.
In this Slovak Muslim's family, Islam is taboo and many hold anti-Islamic views.
Instead of Prague, American ended up in central Slovakia. He has no regrets.
Historical currant wine cellars in Devín re-opened after 26 years.
'I often imagined I didn't live in Slovakia, but in Vietnam': A Vietnamese-Slovak recounts her childhood.
A gay painter lost his love. Their relationship continued in diaries.
He spoke no English but worked his way up. Slovak worked for the world's richest man.
