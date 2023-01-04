Hiking trail marking gets onto Cultural Heritage list

Move is recognition for work of hundreds of volunteers.

Slovakia has more than 10,000 kilometres of marked trails. (Source: Jitka Parobeková)

The Club of Slovak Hikers is getting ready to celebrate two major anniversaries in the next 24 months. This year the group marks 150 years since the foundation of the first hiking organisation in what was then Hungary (1873 - 2023), and in 2024 it will celebrate 150 years of marking trails in Slovakia (1874 - 2024).

As a prelude to both events, the marking of hiking routes has been included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Slovakia. The move is recognition for the nearly 350 volunteers who in their spare time create and maintain markings for hiking trails.

There is no legislation governing trail marking, but following a petition organised by the Club of Slovak Hikers and the Slovak Cycling Club, a bill on hiking route marking is expected to be submitted to parliament early this year.

