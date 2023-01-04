Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
4. Jan 2023 at 11:23

Hiking trail marking gets onto Cultural Heritage list

Move is recognition for work of hundreds of volunteers.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovakia has more than 10,000 kilometres of marked trails.Slovakia has more than 10,000 kilometres of marked trails. (Source: Jitka Parobeková)

The Club of Slovak Hikers is getting ready to celebrate two major anniversaries in the next 24 months. This year the group marks 150 years since the foundation of the first hiking organisation in what was then Hungary (1873 - 2023), and in 2024 it will celebrate 150 years of marking trails in Slovakia (1874 - 2024).

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

As a prelude to both events, the marking of hiking routes has been included in the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Slovakia. The move is recognition for the nearly 350 volunteers who in their spare time create and maintain markings for hiking trails.

Trails and tribulations: the important work of Slovakia’s unpaid hiking route markers Read more 

There is no legislation governing trail marking, but following a petition organised by the Club of Slovak Hikers and the Slovak Cycling Club, a bill on hiking route marking is expected to be submitted to parliament early this year.

Related article Eat, dance and drink. Slovakia's intangible heritage has expanded Read more 

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

The Foreigners’ Police unlearns English

Over the decades, this Slovak institution has proved both durable and obdurate.


4. jan

News digest: What to expect from second flu wave

Why cybersecurity giant Eset could leave Slovakia. Learn more in today's digest.


16 h
J. A. Reiman Faculty Hospital in Prešov.

Health Ministry reveals its draft list of acute-care hospitals

Bratislava is the only city with hospitals in the top category.


3. jan
Low-threshold club Machovisko in Bratislava.

A helpline places help directly in kids’ pockets

Young people are the most vulnerable, IPčko offers online and offline help.


2. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad