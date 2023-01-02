Slovaks are pesimistic about the year ahead, poll shows

But many remain hopeful, and most expect things to improve for Ukraine in 2023.

More than half of Slovaks expect the overall situation to worsen for Slovakia and Europe during 2023.

Nonetheless, every third Slovak is feeling hopeful about the upcoming year, according to the latest How are you, Slovakia? poll, carried out by the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) and the agencies MNFORCE and Seesame. The poll was conducted during December 2022.

Younger people seem to be more optimistic, the poll showed. Asked to choose from responses ranging from positive to negative emotions, more than half of the 1,000 respondents expressed positive emotions about the future of Slovakia. Hope was the strongest emotion for respondents, writes the SAV.