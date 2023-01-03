Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
3. Jan 2023 at 18:27

News digest: Area codes scrapped from new car plates

A club where you can find hope and comfort, and last year's major developments in Bratislava.

Peter Dlhopolec
Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, January 3 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

New car plates will be secretive

For the first time since its establishment 30 years ago, Slovakia will start issuing registration plates without district abbreviations in 2023. For the first time since its establishment 30 years ago, Slovakia will start issuing registration plates without district abbreviations in 2023. (Source: SME Archive)

Drivers hating each other because of the region they were born in should gradually disappear from roads in Slovakia.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

For the first time since its establishment 30 years ago, Slovakia will start issuing registration plates without district abbreviations in 2023.

The plates will also undergo a redesign.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Low-threshold club covered in moss

Low-threshold club Machovisko in Bratislava. Low-threshold club Machovisko in Bratislava. (Source: Archive of OZ IPčko.)

The IPčko online crisis centre created the Machovisko club in Bratislava for people who need to disconnect from their realities in toxic places and households, who also long for a sense of safety, comfort, peace and community.

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • The Let's Stop Corruption foundation has launched a website that documents dozens of notorious corruption scandals in Slovakia.
  • M.R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava wants to offer flights to Croatia this summer.
  • The Transport and Construction Ministry has shortened its name, removing "construction" from its name as a new office, the Office for Spatial Planning and Construction, is taking over some of the competences in the construction field. The ministry has changed its name six times since 1991.
  • As of September 30, 2022, Slovakia had 5,431,344 inhabitants.

Thank you for reading The Slovak Spectator.

SkryťRemove ad

P.S. If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Low-threshold club Machovisko in Bratislava.

A helpline places help directly in kids’ pockets

Young people are the most vulnerable, IPčko offers online and offline help.


2. jan

Car plates undergo redesign. What will change? (Q&A)

Fewer fees and administration required.


11 h
This year's ESET Science Award laureats. Silvia Pastoreková is in the middle.

Scientist and teacher: Students in Slovakia can gain an education as good as abroad

Ľubomír Tomáška is this year's ESET Science Award laureate.


30. dec
President Zuzana Čaputová during the state award ceremony.

Canadian-Slovak photographer among 28 receiving Slovak state honour

The first president of Slovakia received an award in memoriam.


2. jan

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad