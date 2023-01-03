News digest: Area codes scrapped from new car plates

A club where you can find hope and comfort, and last year's major developments in Bratislava.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, January 3 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

New car plates will be secretive

For the first time since its establishment 30 years ago, Slovakia will start issuing registration plates without district abbreviations in 2023. (Source: SME Archive)

Drivers hating each other because of the region they were born in should gradually disappear from roads in Slovakia.

The plates will also undergo a redesign.

Health care: A list of hospitals that will continue to provide acute care has been revealed.

A list of hospitals that will continue to provide acute care has been revealed. Travel: The highest observation tower in the Trenčín Region.

The highest observation tower in the Trenčín Region. Bratislava: The seven most important developments in the capital city in 2022.

Low-threshold club covered in moss

Low-threshold club Machovisko in Bratislava. (Source: Archive of OZ IPčko.)

The IPčko online crisis centre created the Machovisko club in Bratislava for people who need to disconnect from their realities in toxic places and households, who also long for a sense of safety, comfort, peace and community.

The Let's Stop Corruption foundation has launched a website that documents dozens of notorious corruption scandals in Slovakia.

in Slovakia. M.R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava wants to offer flights to Croatia this summer.

this summer. The Transport and Construction Ministry has shortened its name , removing "construction" from its name as a new office, the Office for Spatial Planning and Construction, is taking over some of the competences in the construction field. The ministry has changed its name six times since 1991.

, removing "construction" from its name as a new office, the Office for Spatial Planning and Construction, is taking over some of the competences in the construction field. The ministry has changed its name six times since 1991. As of September 30, 2022, Slovakia had 5,431,344 inhabitants.

