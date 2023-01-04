Slovakia prepares for next flu wave. What should we do? (Q&A)

Covid measures partly behind more infections, experts believe.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

All it took was for children to spend a week at home during the Christmas holidays and the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory diseases fell by more than a third in Slovakia.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

However, the Public Health Office expects a second wave of flu in January or February. In recent years, the number of infections has been higher in the season's second wave.

The daily SME prepared a series of questions and answers on the topic.

Related article

Related article Health Ministry reveals its draft division of hospitals Read more

Why do so many people have flu?

This year's flu season is the first in the last three years where people have not had to wear masks and respirators on public transport, in shops, schools and other establishments.

It is also the first season in which restrictions on people's movements designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, have not been in place.